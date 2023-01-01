$16,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
905-318-3353
2012 Toyota Prius c
4 DR HATCH,ACCIDENT FREE,ONLY 66000KM
Location
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
66,213KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10339773
- VIN: jtdkdtb35c1500479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,213 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner, accident free,0nly 66000km,safety included, no added fees or charges
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4