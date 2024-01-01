Menu
<div>2012 Toyota RAV4 limited edition silver with gray interior loaded with AWD power windows and locks sunroof leather interior power and heated seats back up camera push button start keyless entry assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty looks and runs great </div>

2012 Toyota RAV4

211,860 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

2012 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

211,860KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3DF4DV5CW188754

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,860 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Toyota RAV4 limited edition silver with gray interior loaded with AWD power windows and locks sunroof leather interior power and heated seats back up camera push button start keyless entry assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty looks and runs great 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-XXXX

905-546-7373

905-543-7373
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2012 Toyota RAV4