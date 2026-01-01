$12,495+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota RAV4
4WD 4dr I4 Limited
2012 Toyota RAV4
4WD 4dr I4 Limited
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr I4 Limited, 4 cylinder,excellent conditions,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim,safetied/certified included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
Click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=RWd4ADKtyRvEU6eeWCuDlvuAiHlu7fto
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289-700-XXXX(click to show)
289-700-2277
Alternate Numbers905-312-8999
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289-700-2277