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<p>2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr I4 Limited, 4 cylinder,excellent conditions,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim,safetied/certified included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>Click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=RWd4ADKtyRvEU6eeWCuDlvuAiHlu7fto</p>

2012 Toyota RAV4

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4dr I4 Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14144035

2012 Toyota RAV4

4WD 4dr I4 Limited

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

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Contact Seller
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Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
170,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3DF4DV6CW265227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr I4 Limited, 4 cylinder,excellent conditions,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim,safetied/certified included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

Click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=RWd4ADKtyRvEU6eeWCuDlvuAiHlu7fto

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
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289-700-XXXX

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289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
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$12,495

+ taxes & licensing>

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2012 Toyota RAV4