2012 Toyota RAV4
BASE
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
156,746KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8188725
- Stock #: 7382
- VIN: 2T3ZF4DV0CW127382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,746 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
