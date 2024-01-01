Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2012 Toyota Sienna LE package rare 8 passengers has clean carfax no accidents reported well maintained fully certified 6months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs good </div>

2012 Toyota Sienna

344,572 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Toyota Sienna

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1724951945
  2. 1724951945
  3. 1724951945
  4. 1724951945
  5. 1724951945
  6. 1724951945
  7. 1724951945
  8. 1724951945
  9. 1724951945
  10. 1724951945
  11. 1724951945
  12. 1724951945
  13. 1724951945
  14. 1724951945
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
344,572KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TDKK3DC1CS186304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 344,572 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Toyota Sienna LE package rare 8 passengers has clean carfax no accidents reported well maintained fully certified 6months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs good 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

Used 2014 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Ford Explorer LIMITED 173,011 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 83,211 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 129,082 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Sienna