$7,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Sienna
LE
Location
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-7373
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
344,572KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TDKK3DC1CS186304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 344,572 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Toyota Sienna LE package rare 8 passengers has clean carfax no accidents reported well maintained fully certified 6months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs good
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
905-546-7373
2012 Toyota Sienna