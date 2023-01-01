Menu
2012 Toyota Sienna

126,647 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2012 Toyota Sienna

2012 Toyota Sienna

XLE 7 Passenger 7 passenger- leather -sun roof -navi

2012 Toyota Sienna

XLE 7 Passenger 7 passenger- leather -sun roof -navi

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,647KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9478215
  Stock #: A0H1906X
  VIN: 5TDDK3DC2CS044844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 126,647 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer

XLE 7 Passenger 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V AWD 6-Speed Automatic


AWD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Surfaces, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Premium Leather Seat Surfaces, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.



ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

