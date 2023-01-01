2012 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 6 , 6 4 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9478215

9478215 Stock #: A0H1906X

A0H1906X VIN: 5TDDK3DC2CS044844

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 126,647 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.