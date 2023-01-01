Menu
2012 Toyota Tacoma

332,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2012 Toyota Tacoma

2012 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 AUTO

2012 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 AUTO

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

332,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9708721
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN2CX006278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 332,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Toyota Tacoma 4WD Double Cab V6 Auto, excellent conditions,remote starter,5 passenger,2 owners,clean carfax, super clean,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=z%2bOzY%2fDJPsD1QxS0zyReUKJVJxTVg7OT

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

