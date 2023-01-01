2012 Toyota Tacoma

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale $17,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9708721

9708721 VIN: 5TFMU4FN2CX006278

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 332,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

