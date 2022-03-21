Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Volkswagen Golf

180,625 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Star Vendor Auto

289-925-6557

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Golf

2012 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Location

Star Vendor Auto

40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8

289-925-6557

  1. 1657466203
  2. 1657466246
  3. 1657466249
  4. 1657466251
  5. 1657466251
  6. 1657466251
  7. 1657466252
  8. 1657466252
  9. 1657466257
  10. 1657466258
  11. 1657466255
  12. 1657466258
  13. 1657466256
  14. 1657466258
  15. 1657466257
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

180,625KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8813354
  • VIN: WVWDA7AJ5CW162349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,625 KM

Vehicle Description

it's include safety and one year warranty Also carfax available no accident on it 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Star Vendor Auto

2013 Subaru Legacy 2...
 120,801 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Compass Ro...
 222,743 KM
$4,700 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 0 KM
$9,700 + tax & lic

Email Star Vendor Auto

Star Vendor Auto

Star Vendor Auto

40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8

Call Dealer

289-925-XXXX

(click to show)

289-925-6557

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory