<p class=p1>✅ Certified | 2012 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline | Heated Seats | Reliable & Practical</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>This <span class=s1><strong>2012 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline</strong></span> is a practical and fuel-efficient sedan, perfect for daily driving while still offering German engineering and comfort. Affordable, reliable, and ready to go!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🔹 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission</p><p class=p1>🔹 Front Wheel Drive – Smooth Ride & Handling</p><p class=p1>🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Comfortable in Winter</p><p class=p1>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with Auxiliary Port</p><p class=p1>🔹 Cloth Interior – Clean & Durable</p><p class=p1>🔹 Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors – Everyday Convenience</p><p class=p1>🔹 Cruise Control – Easy Highway Driving</p><p class=p1>🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear View in Any Weather</p><p class=p1>🔹 Runs and Drives Great!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p1>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p1>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com</p><p class=p1>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</p><p class=p1>✔️ <span class=s1><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED</strong></span> – History Checked & Verified</p><p class=p1>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p1>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p1>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p1>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – Directly to Your Door</p><p class=p1>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers</p>

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

219,172 KM

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0l Trendline+ | CERTIFIED

12974254

2012 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0l Trendline+ | CERTIFIED

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
219,172KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ4CM368926

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,172 KM

✅ Certified | 2012 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline | Heated Seats | Reliable & Practical

 

This 2012 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline is a practical and fuel-efficient sedan, perfect for daily driving while still offering German engineering and comfort. Affordable, reliable, and ready to go!

 

🔹 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission

🔹 Front Wheel Drive – Smooth Ride & Handling

🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Comfortable in Winter

🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with Auxiliary Port

🔹 Cloth Interior – Clean & Durable

🔹 Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors – Everyday Convenience

🔹 Cruise Control – Easy Highway Driving

🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear View in Any Weather

🔹 Runs and Drives Great!

 

📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!

 

🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership

✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – History Checked & Verified

✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing

✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle

✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!

 

💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options

🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – Directly to Your Door

✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
$5,499

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2012 Volkswagen Jetta