2012 Volkswagen Jetta
2.0l Trendline+ | CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 219,172 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2012 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline | Heated Seats | Reliable & Practical
This 2012 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline is a practical and fuel-efficient sedan, perfect for daily driving while still offering German engineering and comfort. Affordable, reliable, and ready to go!
🔹 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 Front Wheel Drive – Smooth Ride & Handling
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Comfortable in Winter
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with Auxiliary Port
🔹 Cloth Interior – Clean & Durable
🔹 Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors – Everyday Convenience
🔹 Cruise Control – Easy Highway Driving
🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear View in Any Weather
🔹 Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – History Checked & Verified
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – Directly to Your Door
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers
Vehicle Features
