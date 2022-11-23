2012 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 5 7 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9401947

9401947 Stock #: A7812

A7812 VIN: 3VWDK7AJ3CM007812

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,574 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.