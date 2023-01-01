Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

12,880 KM

Details Features

$12,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,880

+ taxes & licensing

Star Vendor Auto

289-925-6557

Contact Seller
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Star Vendor Auto

40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8

289-925-6557

  1. 1675382989
  2. 1675382991
  3. 1675382994
  4. 1675382992
  5. 1675382993
  6. 1675382993
  7. 1675382994
  8. 1675382997
  9. 1675383001
  10. 1675382995
  11. 1675383001
  12. 1675383000
  13. 1675383001
  14. 1675383001
  15. 1675383000
  16. 1675382999
  17. 1675382999
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,880

+ taxes & licensing

12,880KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9576124
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX0CW521389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 12,880 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Star Vendor Auto

2011 Nissan Rogue SV
 145,200 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Odyssey E...
 176,822 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Legacy 2...
 235,602 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic

Email Star Vendor Auto

Star Vendor Auto

Star Vendor Auto

40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8

Call Dealer

289-925-XXXX

(click to show)

289-925-6557

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory