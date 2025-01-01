$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Volkswagen Touareg
EXECLINE
2012 Volkswagen Touareg
EXECLINE
Location
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1
905-547-7700
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
230,000KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 230,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
<div><div>&lt;p&gt;&lt;span r-style="font-size: 1em;"&gt;Easy financing available for good and bad credit!!! Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.&lt;/span&gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;p&gt;For more information call 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton, please call first before coming, thank you.&lt;/p&gt;</div></div>
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Adam's Fine Cars Inc
2013 Kia Rio *Runs & Drives Excellent, Only 65000 Km’s!!! 65,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
2014 Acura MDX Tech pkg 250,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 235,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Adam's Fine Cars Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-547-XXXX(click to show)
905-547-7700
Alternate NumbersCell: 647-895-7078
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Adam's Fine Cars Inc
905-547-7700
2012 Volkswagen Touareg