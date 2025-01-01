Menu
Zens Auto Sales   NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!   Price + HST + licensing   Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim! Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!   74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5  https://zensautosales.ca/  SAFETY INCLUDED   Carfax included  Financing Available  S-line Trim *S-line steering, seats and badges all over the car* AWD Push to start Audi Drive Select *DYNAMIC MODE, COMFORT MODE, AUTO MODE*
Heated seats Leather seats Sunroof Power locks
Power mirrors Power windows Air Conditioning
Bluetooth Cruise control
USB
Remote key-less entry CD player
Premium audio Fog lights

2013 Audi A4

140,304 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Audi A4

Premium Plus S-LINE *SAFETY,DRIVE SELECT, SUNROOF*

Watch This Vehicle
12778082

2013 Audi A4

Premium Plus S-LINE *SAFETY,DRIVE SELECT, SUNROOF*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,304KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUFFCFLXDN019916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,304 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales

 

NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!

 

Price + HST + licensing 

 

Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!

Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!

 

74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5

 

https://zensautosales.ca/

 

SAFETY INCLUDED

 

Carfax included

 

Financing Available

 

S-line Trim *S-line steering, seats and badges all over the car*

 

AWD


Push to start

 

Audi Drive Select *DYNAMIC MODE, COMFORT MODE, AUTO MODE*


Heated seats

 

Leather seats

 

Sunroof

 

Power locks


Power mirrors

 

Power windows

 

Air Conditioning

 

Bluetooth

 

Cruise control


USB


Remote key-less entry


CD player


Premium audio


Fog lights

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2013 Audi A4