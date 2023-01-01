$15,995+ tax & licensing
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Parkdale Auto Centre
905-546-7373
2013 BMW X3
28i
Location
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-7373
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
117,112KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10372371
- Stock #: 100992
- VIN: 5UXWX9C56D0D03406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,112 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
