2013 BMW X3

117,112 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

28i

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

117,112KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C56D0D03406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,112 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 BMW X3 has clean carfax no accidents comes with AWD panoramic roof leather interior back up camera alloys and much more looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

