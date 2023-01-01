Menu
2013 BMW X3

189,606 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Daleo Motors

905-545-1555

2013 BMW X3

2013 BMW X3

35i / AWD / PANO ROOF/ H. SEATS / LTHR / CLN CFAX

2013 BMW X3

35i / AWD / PANO ROOF/ H. SEATS / LTHR / CLN CFAX

Location

Daleo Motors

1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4

905-545-1555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

189,606KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10620753
  • Stock #: A6403
  • VIN: 5UXWX7C50DL976403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,606 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2013 BMW X3 35i, featuring all-wheel drive, a panoramic roof, and elegant wood trim, offers a blend of luxury and performance. With heated seats, leather upholstery, and xenon headlights, it provides both comfort and enhanced visibility, making it an appealing choice for discerning drivers.

 

 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? – Guaranteed Auto Loans! Apply Online @ www.DaleoMotors.ca *down payment may be required*

Main Office
1575 Main St. E.

 

 

 

Overflow Lot
1553 Main St. E

Hamilton’s Auto Sales & Financing Experts! With Over 30 Years Experience; We Can Help! Let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. We offer financing options regardless of credit history including: Bankruptcy, Collections, Previous Repossession, Written-Off Loans, Late Payment history & more! We also offer NO CREDIT CHECK – Buy Here, Pay Here In-House leasing. Apply Online Now at www.DaleoMotors.ca for a No-Obligation, Pre-Approval.

At Daleo Motors, we offer HONEST, ALL-IN PRICING! The Price You See is the Price you Pay – Absolutely, NO HIDDEN FEES! Our List Price Includes: Safety Certification & OMVIC fee. We welcome you to view, inspect, test drive, and have it INDEPENDENTLY INSPECTED BY A MECHANIC OF YOUR CHOICE. 

Certification included at no extra cost. All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges, & HST

 



Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.


All of our vehicles are priced back on year, make, model, kms and condition.

 

A6403

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Telematics
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Daleo Motors

Daleo Motors

1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4

