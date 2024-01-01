$16,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Cadillac ATS
Luxury*AWD, LEATHER HEATED SEAT&STEERING, SUNROOF*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,665 KM
Vehicle Description
Zen's Auto Sale Inc.
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
LOW KM
Backup camera
Back and front sensors
Push button Start
Remote start
Tour/Sport/Snow mode
Sunroof
Leather seats
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power windows
Auxiliary input
USB
CD player
Premium audio
