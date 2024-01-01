2013 Cadillac ATS

Menu
<p>Zens Auto Sale Inc.<br />NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.<br />Plus HST plus licensing<br />1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim<br />Carfax included<br />Safety<br />Financing available<br />LOW KM<br />Backup camera<br />Back and front sensors<br />Push button Start<br />Remote start<br />Tour/Sport/Snow mode<br />Sunroof<br />Leather seats<br />Heated seats<br />Heated steering wheel<br />Cruise control<br />Air Conditioning<br />Power locks<br />Power mirrors<br /><span style=font-family: , sans-serif;>Power windows<br />Auxiliary input<br />USB<br />CD player<br />Premium audio</p>

75,665 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,665KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6AH5RX6D0171886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,665 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-962-2226

