Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Cadillac SRX

183,146 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

Contact Seller
2013 Cadillac SRX

2013 Cadillac SRX

PERFORMANCE EDITION! CERTIFIED ! EXCELLENT CONDITION !

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Cadillac SRX

PERFORMANCE EDITION! CERTIFIED ! EXCELLENT CONDITION !

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

  1. 6209469
  2. 6209469
  3. 6209469
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

183,146KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6209469
  • Stock #: A200784
  • VIN: 3GYFNDE33DS560237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # A200784
  • Mileage 183,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


3.6L V6 DI DOHC VVT FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive

Panoramic Moonroof, Navigation, Leather Interior, 20" Wheels, CHROME WHEELS, 3.6L V6 PERFORMANCE, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Remote keyless entry, Seating Package, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.


Reviews:
* Owners commonly praise the stereo system, cabin styling, smooth and rev-happy 3- or 3.6-litre engines, and abundant flexible storage facilities inside. The xenon lighting system is highly rated too. Seat comfort is also commonly listed as a positive with SRX owners. In all, most drivers report a strong feeling of comfort and confidence, regardless of the trip at hand. Source: autoTRADER.ca



Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
  • Warranty:30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
  • CarFax Verified Report
  • Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
  • Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation




Errors & Omissions Expected





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls





The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2013 Cadillac SRX PE...
 183,146 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE ...
 57,715 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 117,497 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

Call Dealer

905-388-XXXX

(click to show)

905-388-6396

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory