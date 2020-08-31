Menu
2013 Chevrolet Camaro

35,000 KM

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

2013 Chevrolet Camaro

2013 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

2013 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

35,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5805912
  Stock #: 224190
  VIN: 2G1FT1EW8D9224190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Camaro, 2SS, V8, 2 LT package, navigation, heads up display, leather seats, heated and power, sunroof, 6 speed manual transmission, no accidents, only 35,000 km, well kept, excellent condion!!!! Sold certified.

 

ACEN MOTORS OFFERS FINANCING RATES YOU CAN AFFORD, OUR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT AS LOW AS 4.95%.WE WORK WITH ALL DIFFERENT CREDIT SITUATIONS AND HAVE SOLUTIONS FOR EVEN THE MOST FINANCIALLY DIFFICULT SITUATIONACEN MOTORS IS PROUD TO OFFER OUR LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEE.THIS ENSURES THAT ALL CUSTOMERS RECEIVE THE LOWEST PRICE POSSIBLE.WE CONTINUOUSLY CHECK OUR PRICING VERSUS MARKET VALUE TO ENSURE WE ARE OFFERING OUR CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICEWE PRICE OUR VEHICLES AT OR BELOW MARKET VALUE AND WE DO NOT HAGGLE.ACEN MOTORS PRE-OWENED VEHICLES COME STANDARD WITH ONE KEY, IF WE RECEIVED MORE THAN ONE KEY FROM PREVIOUS OWNER, WE INCLUDE THEM. ADDITIONAL KEYS MAY BE PURCHASED AT THE TIME OF THE SALE.SERVING HAMILTON ANCASTER STONEYCREEK BINBROOK GRIMSBY ST.CATHERINE NIAGARA FALLS BURLINGTON OAKVILLE MISSISSAUGA TORONTO BRANTFORD LONDON FOR OVER 12 YEARS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
High Output
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Acen Motors Inc.

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

