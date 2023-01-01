Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

106,444 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1696877544
  2. 1696877544
  3. 1696877544
  4. 1696877544
  5. 1696877544
  6. 1696877544
  7. 1696877544
  8. 1696877544
  9. 1696877544
  10. 1696877544
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106,444KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10523427
  • Stock #: 101024
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB0D7288416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,444 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT blue with black interior comes with power windows and locks keyless entry and much more looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

2011 Honda CR-V LX
 155,940 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 142,211 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Camry XLE
 220,932 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory