$5,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo | CERTIFIED | NO ACCIDENTS
Location
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
Certified
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,341 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo | Sunroof | 1.4L Turbo | Great on Gas
This Certified 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo blends performance, comfort, and value. With no accidents and a fuel-efficient 1.4L turbocharged engine, it’s perfect for commuting, students, or anyone seeking a reliable ride with a sporty edge.
🔹 1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – Peppy and Efficient
🔹 Automatic Transmission – Smooth Driving Experience
🔹 Front Wheel Drive – Great All-Season Traction
🔹 Power Sunroof – Let the Fresh Air In
🔹 Cloth Interior – Clean and Comfortable
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player With AUX Input – Stay Entertained
🔹 Cruise Control – Makes Highway Driving Easy
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors – Full Convenience Package
🔹 Keyless Entry – Hassle-Free Access
🔹 Air Conditioning + Rear Defogger – Year-Round Comfort
🔹 Runs and Drives Great | Excellent on Gas | Fully Certified
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Lien-Free, Full History
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Get Top Value for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
