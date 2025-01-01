Menu
<p class=p1><span class=s1>✅ </span><strong>Certified | No Accidents | 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo | Sunroof | 1.4L Turbo | Great on Gas</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>This Certified 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo blends performance, comfort, and value. With <span class=s2><strong>no accidents</strong></span> and a fuel-efficient <span class=s2><strong>1.4L turbocharged engine</strong></span>, it’s perfect for commuting, students, or anyone seeking a reliable ride with a sporty edge.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine</strong><span class=s1> – Peppy and Efficient</span></p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Automatic Transmission</strong></span> – Smooth Driving Experience</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Front Wheel Drive</strong></span> – Great All-Season Traction</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Power Sunroof</strong></span> – Let the Fresh Air In</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Cloth Interior</strong></span> – Clean and Comfortable</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong></span> – Hands-Free Calling & Audio</p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player With AUX Input</strong><span class=s1> – Stay Entertained</span></p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Cruise Control</strong></span> – Makes Highway Driving Easy</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors</strong></span> – Full Convenience Package</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s2><strong>Keyless Entry</strong></span> – Hassle-Free Access</p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Air Conditioning + Rear Defogger</strong><span class=s1> – Year-Round Comfort</span></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Runs and Drives Great | Excellent on Gas | Fully Certified</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p3>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p3>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com</p><p class=p3>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🛡️ </span><strong>Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</strong></p><p class=p3>✔️ <span class=s2><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED</strong></span> – No Accidents, Lien-Free, Full History</p><p class=p3>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p3>✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Get Top Value for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p3>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p3>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You</p><p class=p3>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,341KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB8D7273789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

2013 Chevrolet Cruze