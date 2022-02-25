Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

189,699 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Best Motors

289-988-8088

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

  1. 1649222379
  2. 1649222379
  3. 1649222379
  4. 1649222379
  5. 1649222379
  6. 1649222379
  7. 1649222379
  8. 1649222379
  9. 1649222379
  10. 1649222379
  11. 1649222379
  12. 1649222379
  13. 1649222379
  14. 1649222379
  15. 1649222379
  16. 1649222379
  17. 1649222379
  18. 1649222379
  19. 1649222379
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

189,699KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8425104
  • Stock #: B4051
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB6D7264051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,699 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION!!!!
SAFETY & WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! FULLY LOADED!!!
Leather heated seats, sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity
Auxiliary port and much more ..

OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
Some Vehicles Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!

LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES
OF 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS !!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!

ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .

Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!

3 MONTH LUBRICO LIMITED SUPERIOR
POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IS INCLUDED
AT NO EXTRA CHARGE !!!
FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!

Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!

To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Motors

2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 152,252 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer X...
 178,595 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE
 99,990 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Best Motors

Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

Call Dealer

289-988-XXXX

(click to show)

289-988-8088

Alternate Numbers
905-536-3232
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory