Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 1.5;>2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck, Runs and Drives Great! Detailed Interior! Ready to Go! A/C and Heat Work Great! Comes Certified at no additional cost! Hitch Installed!</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><strong>$9995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees </strong></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><strong>To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.<br />We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.<br /><br />CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.<br /><br />Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! </p>

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

203,030 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Reg Cab 133.0"

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Reg Cab 133.0"

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1705773986
  2. 1705773986
  3. 1705773982
  4. 1705773982
  5. 1705773982
  6. 1705773982
  7. 1705773982
  8. 1705773982
  9. 1705773982
  10. 1705773982
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
203,030KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCNKPEA5DZ171581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 203,030 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck, Runs and Drives Great! Detailed Interior! Ready to Go! A/C and Heat Work Great! Comes Certified at no additional cost! Hitch Installed!

$9995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.
We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 170,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Jeep Liberty LIMITED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2003 Jeep Liberty LIMITED 131,980 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 71,400 KM $6,795 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500