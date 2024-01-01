Menu
<p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 14pt;><strong>2013 CHRYSLER 200 is Ready For You !  ***</strong></span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 14pt;><strong>**WE FINANCE EVERYONE  ! THE BEST PRICES - THE BEST VEHICLES - EVERYDAY !</strong></span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 14pt;>Here at PRECISION MOTORS, we pride ourselves on providing a quality product along with a positive customer experience. Our goal is to put you in a safe and reliable vehicle. Check out this newly added 2013 CHRYSLER 200.</span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 14pt;>Comes with features like a Sunroof, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, CD Player, AM / FM Radio, Power window, push button start, mirrors and locks, Alloy rims, Fog lights and much more. With Only <strong>196,055 kms</strong> for just <strong>$7,995.00.</strong> Automatic, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. </span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif; font-size: 14pt;>The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Exclusive In-House Financing is available between directly dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Weekly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 18 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>To view latest inventory, please visit our website at <strong>www.precisionmotorsltd.com</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customers testimonials videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 14pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Location : </span><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-family: times new roman, serif;>643 Parkdale Avenue North Hamilton ON L8H 5Z1</span></strong></span></p><p> </p>

2013 Chrysler 200

196,055 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
196,055KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CCBCGXDN772110

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 931
  • Mileage 196,055 KM

2013 CHRYSLER 200 is Ready For You !  ***

**WE FINANCE EVERYONE  ! THE BEST PRICES - THE BEST VEHICLES - EVERYDAY !

Here at PRECISION MOTORS, we pride ourselves on providing a quality product along with a positive customer experience. Our goal is to put you in a safe and reliable vehicle. Check out this newly added 2013 CHRYSLER 200.

Comes with features like a Sunroof, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, CD Player, AM / FM Radio, Power window, push button start, mirrors and locks, Alloy rims, Fog lights and much more. With Only 196,055 kms for just $7,995.00. Automatic, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.

The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive In-House Financing is available between directly dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Weekly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 18 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonials videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Location : 643 Parkdale Avenue North Hamilton ON L8H 5Z1

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

