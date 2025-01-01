Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 1.5;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>For sale at Auto Star Sales: a 2013 Chrysler 200 LX, certified pre-owned. This reliable midsize sedan features a fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, comfortable cloth interior, Dependable and reliable performance. Low KMs at 65,450KM! Priced at $6,495 plus tax and licensing, it offers exceptional value for daily commuters. Contact us to schedule a test drive today.</span></span></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>$6495 Plus tax and licensing fees </strong></span></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.</strong></span></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com</span></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.</span></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.</span></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.</span></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! </span></p>

2013 Chrysler 200

65,450 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chrysler 200

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12635133

2013 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1749754737
  2. 1749754737
  3. 1749754737
  4. 1749754737
  5. 1749754737
  6. 1749754737
  7. 1749754737
  8. 1749754737
  9. 1749754737
  10. 1749754737
  11. 1749754737
  12. 1749754737
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,450KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1C3CCBAB2DN634472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,450 KM

Vehicle Description

For sale at Auto Star Sales: a 2013 Chrysler 200 LX, certified pre-owned. This reliable midsize sedan features a fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine, comfortable cloth interior, Dependable and reliable performance. Low KMs at 65,450KM! Priced at $6,495 plus tax and licensing, it offers exceptional value for daily commuters. Contact us to schedule a test drive today.

$6495 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.

We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

Used 2013 Chrysler 200 LX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Chrysler 200 LX 65,450 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2008 Hyundai Sonata GLS 161,990 KM $5,495 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Hyundai Elantra GL 189,440 KM $5,295 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

2013 Chrysler 200