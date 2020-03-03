Menu
2013 Chrysler 200

TOURING | V6 | HEATED SEATS | 6.5-IN SCREEN |

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

$7,975

+ taxes & licensing

  • 147,137KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4701093
  • Stock #: DC19093A
  • VIN: 1C3CCBBG0DN508847
Exterior Colour
Tungsten Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

WELL MAINTAINED!!! TWO SETS OF RIMS TIRES!! HEATED SEATS!!! 2013 Chrysler 200 Touring equipped with the award-winning 3.L Pentastar engine and 6 speed automatic transmission. Factory options include aluminum rims, 6.5 inch touch screen, steering wheel mounted controls, and automatic headlights. This 200 will come with two sets of tires and rims! All season tires on factory rims and snow tires on steel rims. This car is accident free and will come fully certified!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

905-312-0090

