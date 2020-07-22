2013 Chrysler 200

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: Analog Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: T Type of tires: Touring AS Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather/chrome shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Touring Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Polished aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 64 L Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Leg Room: 919 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km Front Hip Room: 1,336 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Max Cargo Capacity: 385 L Rear Head Room: 975 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 10.6 L/100 km Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity Front Head Room: 1,017 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,087 kg Wheelbase: 2,765 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,431 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Curb weight: 1,544 kg Overall Length: 4,870 mm Overall Width: 1,843 mm Overall height: 1,482 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,421 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,341 mm SiriusXM

