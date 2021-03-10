Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chrysler 200

111,299 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

1-888-793-5753

Contact Seller
2013 Chrysler 200

2013 Chrysler 200

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

Car Nation Canada

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

1-888-793-5753

Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

111,299KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6718775
  • Stock #: HN2893B
  • VIN: 1C3CCBAB8DN553573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # HN2893B
  • Mileage 111,299 KM

Vehicle Description

Mazda of Hamilton, serving the Hamilton and surrounding area for over 30 years. We are a full-service dealership offering a large selection of both new and used inventory, as well as a Parts and Service Departments. Our Used Inventory is well reconditioned to ensure our buyers have the best ownership experience possible. Call or email Mazda of Hamilton today!

This vehicle is being sold “as is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. ... Dealers are still required to provide all the OMVIC disclosures on the sale of an “as is” vehicle.
 

 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2017 Ford Fusion SUN...
 104,060 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan 370Z 6 S...
 13,266 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 35,692 KM
$37,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Mazda of Hamilton

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-793-5753

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory