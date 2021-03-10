2013 Chrysler 200

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 2 9 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

6718775 Stock #: HN2893B

HN2893B VIN: 1C3CCBAB8DN553573

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # HN2893B

Mileage 111,299 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

