$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2013 Chrysler 300

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

  • 164,475KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5133206
  • Stock #: 694279
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG2DH694279
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2013 Chrysler 300 luxury, 3.6L V6, Rear Wheel Drive, keyless entry, sunroof, bluetooth, push to start, leather seats. Vehicle being sold certified, taxes and licensing extra. Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down....

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Aux input
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Four wheel disc brakes
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Air Bag - Driver
  • Air Bag - Passenger
  • Air Bag - Front Side Body
  • Air Bag - Front Side Head
  • Rear Pass-Through Seat
  • Vanity Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Front
  • Air Bag - Rear Side Head
  • All Season Front Tires
  • All Season Rear Tires
  • A/C Climate Control
  Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Multi-Zone
  • Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support

