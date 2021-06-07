Menu
2013 Chrysler 300

134,759 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2013 Chrysler 300

2013 Chrysler 300

Touring

2013 Chrysler 300

Touring

Yaver's Auto

2289 Barton Street East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2W8

905-920-2311

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

134,759KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7214171
  • Stock #: 1640
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG8DH630229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 134,759 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2013 Chrysler 300 Touring, 134000km, 6 Cylinder VVT 3.6L Engine, Rear Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, Leather Seats, Remote Starter, Tinted Windows, Clean in and out available For Sale Certified $12495.00+HST and Licensing.. Please contact us for test Drive and AvailabilityYaver's Auto 905-920-23112289 Barton Street East,Hamilton, ON - L8E 2W8Open Monday to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 4PM and Saturday 10AM to 3PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Aux input
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support

