2013 Chrysler 300

$12,495 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 7 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7214171

7214171 Stock #: 1640

1640 VIN: 2C3CCAAG8DH630229

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 134,759 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Emergency Trunk Release Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Aux input Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Four wheel disc brakes Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head All Season Front Tires All Season Rear Tires A/C Climate Control Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at: Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror A/C Multi-Zone Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.