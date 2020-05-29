Menu
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

905-544-5524

2013 Dodge Caravan

2013 Dodge Caravan

SE

2013 Dodge Caravan

SE

Location

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-544-5524

Sale Price

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,717KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5208200
  • VIN: 2C4BDGBG0DR701079
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
7

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

NEW INVENTORY ALERT!!!

 

2013 DODGE CARAVAN SE 

 

ONLY $ 9995.00 !!!

 

DISCLAIMER:

 

The price listed above does not include HST or Licensing **

 

 

 

Once the vehicle is purchased with the additional fees listed above the new owner will receive vehicle safety certification and a valid E-TEST!

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing and or accident reports or claims history. 

 

WE ACCEPT: Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT!

 

Our business will expedite all public and private lender options to accommodate your financial needs if it is required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction & guarantee! Our family owned and operated business has been happily servicing the Hamilton, Halton, Niagara and Toronto & GTA regions for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in or require further information on this vehicle call us at 905-572-5559 or email us to schedule and appointment to view this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Warranty
  • Warranty Available

