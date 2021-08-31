Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Charger

154,242 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zen's Auto Sales

905-962-2226

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Charger

2013 Dodge Charger

Police

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Charger

Police

Location

Zen's Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

154,242KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7758114
  • VIN: 2C3CDXAG4DH625951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,242 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale

NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

plus HST plus licensing 

1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 

Car-proof included

Safety

Financing available

Heated side mirrors

Cruise control

Air Conditioning

Bluetooth

Push to start

Seat warmers

Power locks

Power steering

Power mirrors

Auxiliary input

USB

Remote key-less entry

Power windows

CD player

Premium audio

Airbag: driver

Airbag: passenger

Fog lights

Alloy wheels

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Air Suspension
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Adjustable Pedals
Keyless Start
USB
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zen's Auto Sales

2007 Toyota Sienna CE
 276,659 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Tigu...
 173,474 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-150 XLT
 218,726 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic

Email Zen's Auto Sales

Zen's Auto Sales

Zen's Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

Call Dealer

905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory