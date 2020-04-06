Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

  1. 4857930
  2. 4857930
  3. 4857930
  4. 4857930
  5. 4857930
  6. 4857930
  7. 4857930
  8. 4857930
  9. 4857930
  10. 4857930
  11. 4857930
  12. 4857930
  13. 4857930
  14. 4857930
  15. 4857930
  16. 4857930
  17. 4857930
  18. 4857930
  19. 4857930
  20. 4857930
  21. 4857930
  22. 4857930
  23. 4857930
  24. 4857930
  25. 4857930
  26. 4857930
  27. 4857930
  28. 4857930
  29. 4857930
  30. 4857930
  31. 4857930
  32. 4857930
  33. 4857930
  34. 4857930
  35. 4857930
  36. 4857930
  37. 4857930
  38. 4857930
  39. 4857930
  40. 4857930
  41. 4857930
Contact Seller

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,401KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4857930
  • Stock #: 1213
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDGXDR592269
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black/Light Graystone
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

** 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Edition, 6 Cylinder, 3.6L V6, Flex Fuel, Front Wheel Drive, ,  Rear Power windows, Navigation , Leather Seats, Stow N Go,  Power Doors, Power Tail gate, DVD, 7 seater,  Remote Starter, Certified, $11495+HST and licensing ****Also 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 6 Cylinder, 3.6L V6, Flex Fuel, Front Wheel Drive,  Rear Power windows, power locks, 7 seater, 108000km,  Certified, $12995+HST and licensing **Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Third Row Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Front Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Aux input
  • Four wheel disc brakes
  • A/C REAR
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Air Bag - Driver
  • Air Bag - Passenger
  • Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
  • Door-Power Sliding-Rear Passenger Side
  • Door-Power Sliding-Rear Driver Side
  • Air Bag - Front Side Body
  • Air Bag - Front Side Head
  • Vanity Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Front
  • Air Bag - Rear Side Head
  • A/C Climate Control
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
  • Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Multi-Zone
  • Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
  • Sliding Rear Driver Side Door
  • Dual Shift Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Yaver's Auto

2011 Toyota Yaris
 65,234 KM
$7,295 + tax & lic
2010 MINI Cooper HAR...
 110,595 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Edge SE
 216,620 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

905-920-XXXX

(click to show)

905-920-2311

Send A Message