2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Safety Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Fog Lamps

Child safety rear door locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Third Row Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Front Bucket Seats Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System

Adjustable Pedals

Aux input

Four wheel disc brakes

A/C REAR

Bluetooth Connection

Air Bag - Driver

Air Bag - Passenger

Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door

Door-Power Sliding-Rear Passenger Side

Door-Power Sliding-Rear Driver Side

Air Bag - Front Side Body

Air Bag - Front Side Head

Vanity Driver Mirror

Vanity Passenger Mirror

A/C Front

Air Bag - Rear Side Head

A/C Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:

Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror

Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror

A/C Multi-Zone

Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support

Sliding Rear Driver Side Door

Dual Shift Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.