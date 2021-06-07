Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

195,377 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sam's Auto

905-547-1745

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

Sam's Auto

1699 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K7

905-547-1745

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,377KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7228085
  • Stock #: DR596404
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6DR596404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # DR596404
  • Mileage 195,377 KM

Vehicle Description

Sam’s Auto 


Price + Taxes & Lic


THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY SERVICED, CERTIFIED, ACCORDING TO MTO STANTARDS.
VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 1699 UPPERJAMES STREET HAMILTON ONTARIO L9B 1K7
OR CALL US @ 905-547-1745
OR TEXT US @ 289-689-2114
VISIT OUR FULL WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES:
https://samsauto.net/vehicles/

CERTIFIED - Means you are getting a vehicle with a 100 Point inspection, certified according to Ontario Safety Standard Balanced Tires and Alignment, Fully Detailed by our in house Auto Spa, and including our Basic Warranty.


Financing - We offer amazing financing options. We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Bad, Bankruptcy, No Credit Etc. Our process is fast & easy.

Price - Sam's Auto is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Area providing high quality vehicles at low price. Prices of the vehicles are subject to 13% HST & Licensing (NO EXTRA HIDDEN FEE's).

Trade - Have a trade? We’ll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.

Basic Warranty - Thirty Days or 600 km's, not including wear and tear items.

Extend Warranty - Lots of options you can choose from starting as low as 3 months up to 48 months with the options to limited Km's or you have the choice to go UNLIMITED KM's please ask us for more details.


Vehicle History - Every vehicle we have comes with either Carproof or Carfax. If we do not provide with the vehicle History at the Time of Sale you will automically get a $100.00 Gift Car.

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Sam's Auto

Sam's Auto

1699 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K7

905-547-1745

