Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

59,757 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 1652194520
  2. 1652194524
  3. 1652194523
  4. 1652194524
  5. 1652194523
  6. 1652194522
  7. 1652194523
  8. 1652194523
  9. 1652194521
  10. 1652194517
  11. 1652194522
  12. 1652194523
  13. 1652194520
  14. 1652194523
  15. 1652194521
  16. 1652194517
  17. 1652194524
  18. 1652194524
  19. 1652194515
  20. 1652194520
  21. 1652194519
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

59,757KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8563502
  • Stock #: 9999
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1DR809999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 59,757 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 59,757 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic EX
 242,386 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Camry LE
 200,724 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory