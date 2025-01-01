Menu
Certified/2013 Dodge Journey well Equipped With 2.4L 4CYL Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Heated Seats - Driver And Passenger, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, ABS, Power Locks, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Mirrors, Air Bag, Power Steering, AM/FM/CD, Power Windows, Rear Defogger, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Seat Type – Bucket, Dual Climate Control, Dual – AC, Side Front Air Bags,  Spoiler, Electric Mirrors, Traction Control, Hard Top AND MUCH MORE. Book Your Test Drive Appointment TODAY!!

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don't have what youre looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldnt be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

Were Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!

2013 Dodge Journey

127,542 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey

Fwd 4dr

12164337

2013 Dodge Journey

Fwd 4dr

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,542KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB0DT503797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,542 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified/2013 Dodge Journey well Equipped With 2.4L 4CYL Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Heated Seats - Driver And Passenger, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, ABS, Power Locks, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Mirrors, Air Bag, Power Steering, AM/FM/CD, Power Windows, Rear Defogger, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Seat Type – Bucket, Dual Climate Control, Dual – AC, Side Front Air Bags,  Spoiler, Electric Mirrors, Traction Control, Hard Top AND MUCH MORE. Book Your Test Drive Appointment TODAY!!

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

More inventory From GG Cars

Used 2013 Dodge Journey Fwd 4dr for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Dodge Journey Fwd 4dr 127,542 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 121,928 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LT 127,078 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2013 Dodge Journey