$5,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey
FWD SXT | CERTIFIED | 5 SEATS
2013 Dodge Journey
FWD SXT | CERTIFIED | 5 SEATS
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
Certified
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 241,031 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2013 Dodge Journey SXT | 5-Seater | Rear Camera | 3.6L V6
This Certified No Accidents 2013 Dodge Journey SXT comes with the powerful 3.6L Pentastar V6, giving you excellent performance, smooth acceleration, and strong reliability. Clean, comfortable, and versatile — ready for your next drive.
🔹 3.6L V6 Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 Front-Wheel Drive – Strong & Smooth
🔹 Rear-View Camera – Safer Parking & Reversing
🔹 5-Passenger Seating
🔹 Touchscreen Display
🔹 Dual-Zone Front Climate Control + Rear Climate Control
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player + AUX Input
🔹 Alloy Wheels
🔹 Fog Lights
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Keyless Entry + Push Button Start
🔹 Roof Rails
🔹 Rear Defogger
🔹 Excellent Cargo Space
🔹 Runs and Drives Great – Certified & Ready
📍 Visit Us: 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar Paid
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GG Cars
Email GG Cars
GG Cars
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-975-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-975-9705