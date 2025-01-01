Menu
<p class=p1><span class=s1>✅ </span><strong>Certified | No Accidents | 2013 Dodge Journey SXT | 5-Seater | Rear Camera | 3.6L V6</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>This Certified <span class=s2><strong>No Accidents</strong></span> 2013 Dodge Journey SXT comes with the powerful <span class=s2><strong>3.6L Pentastar V6</strong></span>, giving you excellent performance, smooth acceleration, and strong reliability. Clean, comfortable, and versatile — ready for your next drive.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>3.6L V6 Engine – Automatic Transmission</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Front-Wheel Drive – Strong & Smooth</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Rear-View Camera – Safer Parking & Reversing</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>5-Passenger Seating</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Touchscreen Display</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Dual-Zone Front Climate Control + Rear Climate Control</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player + AUX Input</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Alloy Wheels</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Fog Lights</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Cruise Control</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Keyless Entry + Push Button Start</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Roof Rails</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Rear Defogger</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Excellent Cargo Space</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🔹 </span><strong>Runs and Drives Great – Certified & Ready</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>📍 <span class=s2><strong>Visit Us:</strong></span> 74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p3>📞 <span class=s2><strong>Call or Text:</strong></span> (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p3>📧 <span class=s2><strong>Email:</strong></span> Gusmarkos@gmail.com</p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🗓️ </span><strong>Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🛡️ </span><strong>Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>✔️ </span><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Lien-Free</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>✔️ </span><strong>No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>✔️ </span><strong>We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar Paid</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>✔️ </span><strong>Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1><span class=s1>💻 </span><strong>100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>🚗 </span><strong>Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s1>✈️ </span><strong>Ask About Our Customer Travel Program</strong></p>

VIN 3C4PDCCG8DT693762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 241,031 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

