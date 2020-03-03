Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

CVP | LOW KM'S | SNOW TIRE PKG |

2013 Dodge Journey

CVP | LOW KM'S | SNOW TIRE PKG |

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

905-312-0090

$10,975

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,560KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4711707
  • Stock #: J20004A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB8DT708302
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

WOW LOW KM'S!!! WELL MAINTAINED!! ONE OWNER BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE SINCE NEW!!! 2013 Dodge Journey CVP front wheel drive equipped with the fuel efficient 2.4L engine and 4 speed automatic transmission. This Journey comes with two sets of wheels and tires, is accident free, and comes fully certified!!

Dewildt Chrysler

Dewildt Chrysler

1600 Main Street East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1E7

