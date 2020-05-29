Menu
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2013 Fiat 500

C Lounge

C Lounge

Location

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,997KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5175638
  • Stock #: 525152
  • VIN: 3C3CFFER1DT525152
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2013 Fiat 500c Lounge 2dr coupe. 1.4L 4 cylinder, front wheel drive. Bluetooth, Convertible, Premium audio, Heated seats, Manual Transmission. Vehicle being sold certified, taxes and licensing extra.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Memory Seat(s)
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Security
  • Security alarm system
Additional Features
  • Parking Sensors
  • Aux input
  • Four wheel disc brakes
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Air Bag - Driver
  • Air Bag - Passenger
  • Air Bag - Front Side Body
  • Air Bag - Front Side Head
  • Rear Pass-Through Seat
  • Vanity Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Front
  • Air Bag - Rear Side Head
  • Performance Front Tires
  • Performance Rear Tires
  • A/C Climate Control
  Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Air Bag - On/Off Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

