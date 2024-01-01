Menu
<div>2013 Ford Edge SEL has clean carfax black with two tone black and gray leather interior loaded fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs great </div>

2013 Ford Edge

173,934 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
173,934KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMDK4JC1DBC51282

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,934 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Edge SEL has clean carfax black with two tone black and gray leather interior loaded fully certified Assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty included looks and runs great 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
2013 Ford Edge