Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 Ford Edge 4dr SEL FWD,excellent conditions,two previous owners, clean carfax,safetied/certified included in the prica call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=cP+H9NhW6mmBFmbTOJKpf2RUjBrMh%2F2W</p>

2013 Ford Edge

229,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford Edge

4DR SEL FWD

Watch This Vehicle
14176996

2013 Ford Edge

4DR SEL FWD

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1779992720
  2. 1779992720
  3. 1779992721
  4. 1779992720
  5. 1779992720
  6. 1779992720
  7. 1779992721
  8. 1779992720
  9. 1779992720
  10. 1779992720
  11. 1779992720
  12. 1779992720
  13. 1779992720
  14. 1779992721
  15. 1779992720
  16. 1779992722
  17. 1779992720
  18. 1779992720
  19. 1779992720
  20. 1779992720
  21. 1779992720
  22. 1779992721
  23. 1779992720
  24. 1779992722
  25. 1779992720
  26. 1779992720
  27. 1779992721
  28. 1779992720
  29. 1779992720
  30. 1779992722
  31. 1779992720
  32. 1779992721
  33. 1779992720
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
229,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMDK3JC7DBA27492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Edge 4dr SEL FWD,excellent conditions,two previous owners, clean carfax,safetied/certified included in the prica call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=cP+H9NhW6mmBFmbTOJKpf2RUjBrMh%2F2W

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GC Motors

Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr I4 Limited for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr I4 Limited 170,000 KM SOLD
Used 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L 253,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 FWD LE 155,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2013 Ford Edge