2013 Ford Escape
SE *LEATHER HEATED SEATS, ECO MODE, SAFETY*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10453470
- VIN: 1FMCU0G91DUB03282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,898 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Leather seats
Heated seats
EcoBoost
Bluetooth
USB port
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Cruise control
Remote key-less entry
Aux input
Premium audio
Fog lights
Vehicle Features
