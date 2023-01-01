2013 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 0 , 8 9 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10453470

10453470 VIN: 1FMCU0G91DUB03282

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 130,898 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.