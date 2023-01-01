Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

130,898 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE *LEATHER HEATED SEATS, ECO MODE, SAFETY*

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SE *LEATHER HEATED SEATS, ECO MODE, SAFETY*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

  1. 1695351996
  2. 1695352001
  3. 1695352005
  4. 1695352009
  5. 1695352013
  6. 1695352017
  7. 1695352022
  8. 1695352026
  9. 1695352030
  10. 1695352034
  11. 1695352038
  12. 1695352043
  13. 1695352047
  14. 1695352051
  15. 1695352056
  16. 1695352061
  17. 1695352066
  18. 1695352070
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
130,898KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10453470
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G91DUB03282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing 
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Leather seats
Heated seats
EcoBoost
Bluetooth
USB port
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Cruise control 
Remote key-less entry
Aux input
Premium audio
Fog lights

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zens Auto Sales

2004 Honda Civic DX-...
 106,156 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2002 Honda CR-V EX *...
 247,719 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic LX ...
 154,290 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic

Email Zens Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

Call Dealer

905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory