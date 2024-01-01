Menu
<p>2013 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE,excellent conditions,gas saver,local car all maintenance done at Mohawk Ford,one owner,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=eQhGEHm42wKb6lwU2U%2BUSGnyJL0kvMNj</p>

2013 Ford Escape

199,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

2013 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0G9XDUB04270

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

2013 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE,excellent conditions,gas saver,local car all maintenance done at Mohawk Ford,one owner,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=eQhGEHm42wKb6lwU2U%2BUSGnyJL0kvMNj

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277

905-312-8999
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2013 Ford Escape