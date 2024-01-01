Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>CERTIFED 2013 Ford Escape equipped with 1.6L EcoBoost, Turbocharged Four-Cylinder, Automatic Transmission, 4 Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM/CD/Satellite Radio Sirius, Steering Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Tilt Steering, ABS, Air Conditioning, 5 Passenger, Hard Top, Side Front Air Bags, On Star and Much More! </span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14pt;>Drive Appointment TODAY!!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what youre looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldnt be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Were Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!</span></p><p> </p>

2013 Ford Escape

206,876 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

11927477

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,876KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX6DUA15041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,876 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFED 2013 Ford Escape equipped with 1.6L EcoBoost, Turbocharged Four-Cylinder, Automatic Transmission, 4 Wheel Drive, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM/CD/Satellite Radio Sirius, Steering Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Tilt Steering, ABS, Air Conditioning, 5 Passenger, Hard Top, Side Front Air Bags, On Star and Much More! Drive Appointment TODAY!!

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

 

We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2013 Ford Escape