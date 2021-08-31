2013 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,500 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 5 1 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7688290

7688290 Stock #: 4336

4336 VIN: 1FMCU9GX4DUB86998

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 166,513 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Liftgate Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Windows Panoramic Roof Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

