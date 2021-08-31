Menu
2013 Ford Escape

166,513 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Daleo Motors

905-545-1555

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE / NAVI / POWER LIFTGATE / REAR A/C

2013 Ford Escape

SE / NAVI / POWER LIFTGATE / REAR A/C

Location

Daleo Motors

1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4

905-545-1555

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

166,513KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7688290
  • Stock #: 4336
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX4DUB86998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,513 KM

Vehicle Description

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? – Guaranteed Auto Loans! Apply Online @ www.DaleoMotors.ca *down payment may be required*

Main Office
1575 Main St. E.

Overflow Lot
1553 Main St. E

Main Office
1575 Main St. E.

 

Overflow Lot
1553 Main St. E

Hamilton's Auto Sales & Financing Experts! With Over 30 Years Experience; We Can Help! Let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. We offer financing options regardless of credit history including: Bankruptcy, Collections, Previous Repossession, Written-Off Loans, Late Payment history & more! We also offer NO CREDIT CHECK – Buy Here, Pay Here In-House leasing.

At Daleo Motors, we offer HONEST, ALL-IN PRICING! The Price You See is the Price you Pay – Absolutely, NO HIDDEN FEES! Our List Price Includes: Safety Certification, CarFax History Package & OMVIC fee. 

Certification included at no extra cost. All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges, & HST

Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information; and it may be subject to change without notice.

All of our vehicles are priced back on year, make, model, kms and condition.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Daleo Motors

Daleo Motors

1575 Main St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 1C4

