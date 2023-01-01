Menu
2013 Ford Escape

156,323 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-920-2663

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE *HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PARKING SENSORS*

2013 Ford Escape

SE *HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PARKING SENSORS*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-920-2663

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

156,323KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9450457
  VIN: 1FMCU0G93DUA88834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,323 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing 
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Car-fax included
Safety
Financing available
Heated seats
Leather seats
EcoBoost
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Input
USB port
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Cruise control 
Remote keyless entry
Power windows

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-920-2663

