$12,495+ tax & licensing
$12,495
+ taxes & licensing
Zens Auto Sales
905-920-2663
2013 Ford Escape
SE *HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PARKING SENSORS*
Location
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
156,323KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9450457
- VIN: 1FMCU0G93DUA88834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,323 KM
Vehicle Description
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Car-fax included
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
