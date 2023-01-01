Menu
2013 Ford F-150

305,950 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

905-312-8181

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT,LONG BOX

2013 Ford F-150

XLT,LONG BOX

Location

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

305,950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10047168
  • Stock #: f87734
  • VIN: 1ftpf1cf0dkf87734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 305,950 KM

Vehicle Description

v8 auto air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd bluetooth power windows power door locks MATCHING CAP REBUILT TRANSMISSION key less entry certified

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

