$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
905-312-8181
2013 Ford F-150
2013 Ford F-150
XLT,LONG BOX
Location
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6
905-312-8181
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
305,950KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10047168
- Stock #: f87734
- VIN: 1ftpf1cf0dkf87734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 305,950 KM
Vehicle Description
v8 auto air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd bluetooth power windows power door locks MATCHING CAP REBUILT TRANSMISSION key less entry certified
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Interior
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
