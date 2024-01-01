Menu
Certified 2013 Ford F150 Equipped With 5.0L 8 Cylinder, Automatic Transmission 6 Passenger, Hard Top, Abs, Power Locks, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Mirrors, Air Bag, Power Steering, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Am/Fm/Cd, Rear Defogger, Cloth Seats, Seat Type – Bucket, Cruise Control, Side Front Air Bags, Electric Mirrors, Traction Control & More! Book Your Test Drive Appointment Today!!

2013 Ford F-150

215,691 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

2WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

11954643

2013 Ford F-150

2WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,691KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFX1CF2DFD85835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Greye
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 215,691 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified 2013 Ford F150 Equipped With 5.0L 8 Cylinder, Automatic Transmission 6 Passenger, Hard Top, Abs, Power Locks, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Mirrors, Air Bag, Power Steering, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Am/Fm/Cd, Rear Defogger, Cloth Seats, Seat Type – Bucket, Cruise Control, Side Front Air Bags, Electric Mirrors, Traction Control & More! Book Your Test Drive Appointment Today!!

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2013 Ford F-150