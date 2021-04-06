Menu
2013 Ford F-150

208,500 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

HEAVY HALF TON F150 8 BOX 4X4

HEAVY HALF TON F150 8 BOX 4X4

Location

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

208,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6952201
  • VIN: 1FTVX1EF1DKE30781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 208,500 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !!   2013 FORD F150 SUPERCAB 4X4  8 FOOT BOX !!!  CLASSIC WHITE  !!  POWER GROUP PACKAGE !!  FACTORY ALUMS WITH NEW TIRES !!  FULLY CERTIFIED !!  COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES !! HAMILTON !!  905-573-9007  208,500 KMS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Folding Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
8 FOOT BOX
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
5 LITRE V8

