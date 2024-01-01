Menu
**BIG SAVING ! BEST PRICE ! GREAT DISCOUNT !  2013 FORD FOCUS TITANIUM !!

** Beautiful Family car, Seats 5 Comfortably, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear Folding Seats, Leading To Massive Trunk Space, Flawless Inside And Out, Very Desirable Colour, White, Steering Wheel Mounted On Controls, Traction Control, CD Player, Auxiliary, Power Power Seats, Alloy Rims and much more. . . . .

2013 Ford Focus Only 159,999 for Just $10,995.00. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.

The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer's Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customers testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Location :  643 Parkdale Avenue North Hamilton ON L8H 5Z1

2013 Ford Focus

159,999 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus

Titanium

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,999KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3J23DL315979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 895
  • Mileage 159,999 KM

Vehicle Description

 

**BIG SAVING ! BEST PRICE ! GREAT DISCOUNT !  2013 FORD FOCUS TITANIUM !!

** Beautiful Family car, Seats 5 Comfortably, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear Folding Seats, Leading To Massive Trunk Space, Flawless Inside And Out, Very Desirable Colour, White, Steering Wheel Mounted On Controls, Traction Control, CD Player, Auxiliary, Power Power Seats, Alloy Rims and much more. . . . .

2013 Ford Focus Only 159,999 for Just $10,995.00. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.

The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Location :  643 Parkdale Avenue North Hamilton ON L8H 5Z1

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Fog Lights

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2013 Ford Focus