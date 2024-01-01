$10,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus
Titanium
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 895
- Mileage 159,999 KM
Vehicle Description
**BIG SAVING ! BEST PRICE ! GREAT DISCOUNT ! 2013 FORD FOCUS TITANIUM !!
** Beautiful Family car, Seats 5 Comfortably, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Rear Folding Seats, Leading To Massive Trunk Space, Flawless Inside And Out, Very Desirable Colour, White, Steering Wheel Mounted On Controls, Traction Control, CD Player, Auxiliary, Power Power Seats, Alloy Rims and much more. . . . .
2013 Ford Focus Only 159,999 for Just $10,995.00. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.
The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.
Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.
We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.
To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com
Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd
This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.
For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657
Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826
Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com
visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com
Location : 643 Parkdale Avenue North Hamilton ON L8H 5Z1
Vehicle Features
