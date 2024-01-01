$7,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus
Location
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford Focus Titanium is Ready For You ! **NO RUST NO DAMAGES / PERFECT CLEAN CAR ***
2013 Ford Focus only183,000 km for just $7495.00. Interior has Sunroof, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, All power Options, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, comfortable Seats, Air conditioning blows cold, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.
This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.
Vehicle Features
