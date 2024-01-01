Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;><strong><em>2013 Ford Focus Titanium is Ready For You ! **NO RUST NO DAMAGES / PERFECT CLEAN CAR ***</em></strong></span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>2013 Ford Focus only<strong>183,000 km</strong> for just <strong>$7495.00</strong>. Interior has Sunroof, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, All power Options, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, comfortable Seats,  Air conditioning blows cold, </span><span style=font-size: 16px;>Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.  </span><span style=color: #222222; background: white;>The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.</span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Exclusive in-House Financing is available Between directly dealer & the Customer. No Banks involved. Approved on the Spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Weekly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind. We offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>We are a Proud Member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 18 + Years of Experience in Automotive Industry. We also have Huge Inventory of Certified Imported / Domestic Vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customers testimonials videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: times new roman, times, serif;>visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com</span></p><p><span style=font-family: times new roman, times, serif;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=line-height: 17.12px;>ADDRESS: </span></span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #222222; font-size: 13.3333px;>643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton ON L8H 5Z1</span></span></p>

2013 Ford Focus

183,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Focus

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Focus

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

  1. 1726025899
  2. 1726025899
  3. 1726025898
  4. 1726025899
  5. 1726025899
  6. 1726025899
  7. 1726025899
  8. 1726025899
  9. 1726025895
  10. 1726025895
  11. 1726025897
  12. 1726025898
  13. 1726025895
  14. 1726025895
  15. 1726025898
  16. 1726025896
  17. 1726025894
  18. 1726025893
  19. 1726025893
  20. 1726025894
  21. 1726025892
  22. 1726025898
  23. 1726025895
  24. 1726025895
  25. 1726025894
  26. 1726025894
  27. 1726025898
  28. 1726025898
  29. 1726025893
  30. 1726025960
  31. 1726025960
  32. 1726025960
  33. 1726025960
  34. 1726025960
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3J23DL315979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Focus Titanium is Ready For You ! **NO RUST NO DAMAGES / PERFECT CLEAN CAR ***

2013 Ford Focus only183,000 km for just $7495.00. Interior has Sunroof, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Leather Heated Seats, Bluetooth, All power Options, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, comfortable Seats,  Air conditioning blows cold, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.  The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available Between directly dealer & the Customer. No Banks involved. Approved on the Spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Weekly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind. We offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.

We are a Proud Member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 18 + Years of Experience in Automotive Industry. We also have Huge Inventory of Certified Imported / Domestic Vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonials videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

ADDRESS: 643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton ON L8H 5Z1

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Precision Motors

Used 2011 Dodge Caliber for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Dodge Caliber 146,741 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Escape for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Ford Escape 134,742 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe 3.3 L. AWD for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe 3.3 L. AWD 128,345 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Precision Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Focus